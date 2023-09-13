Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for September 13

13 September 2023
Iranian currency rates for September 13

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13.The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 13, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 22 decreased in price compared to September 12.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,047rials.

Currency

Rial on September 13

Rial on September 12

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,399

52,609

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,116

47,132

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,782

3,793

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,930

3,942

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,039

6,050

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,074

136,124

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,017

14,099

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,544

28,673

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,365

5,363

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,092

109,094

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,988

30,914

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,794

24,858

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,220

2,225

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,562

1,563

1 Russian ruble

RUB

443

441

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,208

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,973

27,015

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,837

30,866

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,267

38,262

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,300

1,300

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,659

31,651

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,661

8,661

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,778

5,777

100 Thai baths

THB

117,890

118,245

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,981

8,981

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,636

31,640

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,047

45,118

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,068

9,089

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,019

16,031

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,736

2,737

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

523

523

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,801

16,797

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,149

74,059

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,825

3,828

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 442,829 rials and the price of $1 is 412,876 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 402,572 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,342 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 493,000–496,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 529,000–532,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

