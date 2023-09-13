Iranian currency rates for September 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13.The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 13, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 22 decreased in price compared to September 12.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,047rials.

Currency Rial on September 13 Rial on September 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,399 52,609 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,116 47,132 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,782 3,793 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,930 3,942 1 Danish krone DKK 6,039 6,050 1 Indian rupee INR 507 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,074 136,124 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,017 14,099 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,544 28,673 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,365 5,363 1 Omani rial OMR 109,092 109,094 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,988 30,914 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,794 24,858 1 South African rand ZAR 2,220 2,225 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,562 1,563 1 Russian ruble RUB 443 441 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,208 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,973 27,015 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,837 30,866 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,267 38,262 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,300 1,300 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,659 31,651 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,661 8,661 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,778 5,777 100 Thai baths THB 117,890 118,245 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,981 8,981 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,636 31,640 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,047 45,118 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,068 9,089 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,019 16,031 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,736 2,737 1 Afghan afghani AFN 523 523 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,801 16,797 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,149 74,059 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,825 3,828 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 442,829 rials and the price of $1 is 412,876 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 402,572 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,342 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 493,000–496,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 529,000–532,000 rials.

