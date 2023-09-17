Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iranian currency rates for September 17

Finance Materials 17 September 2023 10:24 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 17, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies increased and 27 decreased in price compared to September 13.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,786 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 17

Rial on September 13

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,010

52,399

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,785

47,116

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,754

3,782

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,899

3,930

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,003

6,039

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,913

136,074

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,150

14,017

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,408

28,544

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,367

5,365

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,062

109,092

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,057

30,988

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,774

24,794

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,213

2,220

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,560

1,562

1 Russian ruble

RUB

435

443

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,208

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,009

26,973

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,804

30,837

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,321

38,267

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,300

1,300

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,575

31,659

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,666

8,661

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,776

5,778

100 Thai baths

THB

117,751

117,890

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,983

8,981

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,594

31,636

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,786

45,047

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,983

9,068

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,950

16,019

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,736

2,736

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

532

523

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,635

16,801

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,873

74,149

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,824

3,825

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,967

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 440,180 rials and the price of $1 is 412,799 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 400,164 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,272 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 494,000–497,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 528,000–531,000 rials.

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

