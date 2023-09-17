Iranian currency rates for September 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17.The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 17, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies increased and 27 decreased in price compared to September 13.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,786 rials.

Currency Rial on September 17 Rial on September 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,010 52,399 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,785 47,116 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,754 3,782 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,899 3,930 1 Danish krone DKK 6,003 6,039 1 Indian rupee INR 506 507 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,913 136,074 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,150 14,017 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,408 28,544 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,367 5,365 1 Omani rial OMR 109,062 109,092 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,057 30,988 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,774 24,794 1 South African rand ZAR 2,213 2,220 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,560 1,562 1 Russian ruble RUB 435 443 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,208 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,009 26,973 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,804 30,837 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,321 38,267 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,300 1,300 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,575 31,659 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,666 8,661 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,776 5,778 100 Thai baths THB 117,751 117,890 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,983 8,981 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,594 31,636 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,786 45,047 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,983 9,068 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,950 16,019 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,736 2,736 1 Afghan afghani AFN 532 523 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,635 16,801 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,873 74,149 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,824 3,825 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 440,180 rials and the price of $1 is 412,799 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 400,164 rials, and the price of $1 is 375,272 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 494,000–497,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 528,000–531,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur