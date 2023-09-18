Iranian currency rates for September 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18.The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 18, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 13 decreased in price compared to September 17.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,755 rials.

Currency Rial on September 18 Rial on September 17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,022 52,010 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,804 46,785 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,751 3,754 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,919 3,899 1 Danish krone DKK 6,002 6,003 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,507 135,913 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,150 14,150 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,395 28,408 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,367 5,367 1 Omani rial OMR 109,063 109,062 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,055 31,057 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,778 24,774 1 South African rand ZAR 2,210 2,213 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,560 1,560 1 Russian ruble RUB 435 435 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,208 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,067 27,009 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,803 30,804 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,321 38,321 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,300 1,300 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,575 31,575 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,665 8,666 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,784 5,776 100 Thai baths THB 117,717 117,751 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,968 8,968 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,595 31,594 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,755 44,786 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,983 8,983 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,950 15,950 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,736 2,736 1 Afghan afghani AFN 532 532 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,871 73,873 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,824 3,824 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 439,290 rials and the price of $1 is 412,249 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 399,355 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,772 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 493,000–496,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 526,000–529,000 rials.

