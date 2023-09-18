Iranian currency rates for September 18

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 18 September 2023 11:00 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18.The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 18, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 13 decreased in price compared to September 17.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,755 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 18

Rial on September 17

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,022

52,010

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,804

46,785

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,751

3,754

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,919

3,899

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,002

6,003

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,507

135,913

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,150

14,150

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,395

28,408

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,367

5,367

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,063

109,062

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,055

31,057

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,778

24,774

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,210

2,213

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,560

1,560

1 Russian ruble

RUB

435

435

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,208

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,067

27,009

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,803

30,804

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,321

38,321

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,300

1,300

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,575

31,575

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,665

8,666

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,784

5,776

100 Thai baths

THB

117,717

117,751

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,968

8,968

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,595

31,594

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,755

44,786

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,983

8,983

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,950

15,950

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,736

2,736

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

532

532

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,635

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,871

73,873

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,824

3,824

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 439,290 rials and the price of $1 is 412,249 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 399,355 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,772 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 493,000–496,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 526,000–529,000 rials.

