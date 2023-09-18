Iranian currency rates for September 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18.The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on September 18, Trend reports.
According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 13 decreased in price compared to September 17.
According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,755 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on September 18
|
Rial on September 17
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
52,022
|
52,010
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
46,804
|
46,785
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
3,751
|
3,754
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
3,919
|
3,899
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,002
|
6,003
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
506
|
506
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
135,507
|
135,913
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
14,150
|
14,150
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
28,395
|
28,408
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,367
|
5,367
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,063
|
109,062
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
31,055
|
31,057
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
24,778
|
24,774
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,210
|
2,213
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
1,560
|
1,560
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
435
|
435
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraq dinars
|
IQD
|
3,208
|
3,208
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
4
|
4
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
27,067
|
27,009
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
11,201
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,704
|
111,703
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
30,803
|
30,804
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
38,321
|
38,321
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,300
|
1,300
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
21
|
21
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
31,575
|
31,575
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,665
|
8,666
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
5,784
|
5,776
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
117,717
|
117,751
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
8,968
|
8,968
|
1,000 South Korean wons
|
KRW
|
31,595
|
31,594
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,239
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
44,755
|
44,786
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
8,983
|
8,983
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
15,950
|
15,950
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,736
|
2,736
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
532
|
532
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
16,634
|
16,635
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,706
|
24,706
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
73,871
|
73,873
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,824
|
3,824
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
11,966
|
11,967
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 439,290 rials and the price of $1 is 412,249 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 399,355 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,772 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 493,000–496,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 526,000–529,000 rials.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur