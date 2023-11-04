Azerbaijan explores prospects for enhancing fintech sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and representatives of the Azerbaijan FinTech Association (AzFina) discussed the prospects for enhancing the fintech sector, as Governor of the CBA Taleh Kazimov wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

"The CBA held another meeting with representatives of AzFina. The meeting discussed reforms in the development of the payment services market as well as the development of relations between organizations within the fintech ecosystem and other financial institutions," Kazimov said.

"We talked about strengthening the role of fintech in the payment market, introducing new payment solutions, and expanding digital payments. We also exchanged opinions on the current situation and future prospects of the fintech sector," he added.

AzFina was founded in December 2020 by six leading companies operating in the field of financial services. The main goals of the association are to support the creation of a digital financial ecosystem in the country and the creation of conditions for the transition to a digital economy; to help the development of fintech companies; to represent and defend their interests in state and non-state institutions; and to contribute to more effective cooperation between fintech companies and other market participants.

