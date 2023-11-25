Iranian currency rates for November 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 25, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 15 decreased in price compared to November 23.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,919 rials.

Currency Rial on November 25 Rial on November 23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,919 52,351 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,623 47,434 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,018 3,995 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,925 3,888 1 Danish krone DKK 6,161 6,124 1 Indian rupee INR 504 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,259 136,229 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,708 14,746 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,080 28,059 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,390 5,387 1 Omani rial OMR 109,092 109,106 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,858 30,577 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,541 25,248 1 South African rand ZAR 2,228 2,229 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,455 1,457 1 Russian ruble RUB 473 475 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,212 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,653 27,440 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,346 31,272 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,117 37,937 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,280 1,279 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,474 31,496 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,730 8,726 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,876 5,873 100 Thai baths THB 118,845 119,147 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,971 8,978 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,203 32,196 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,919 45,653 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,107 9,185 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,508 15,499 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,703 2,685 1 Afghan afghani AFN 605 609 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,710 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,691 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,775 75,587 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,848 3,849 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,010 12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 456,754 rials and the price of $1 is 417,776 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 415,230 rials, and the price of $1 is 379,796 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000–503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 547,000–550,000 rials.

