Iranian currency rates for November 25

Finance Materials 25 November 2023 09:36 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 25, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 23 currencies increased and 15 decreased in price compared to November 23.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,919 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 25

Rial on November 23

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,919

52,351

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,623

47,434

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,018

3,995

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,925

3,888

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,161

6,124

1 Indian rupee

INR

504

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,259

136,229

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,708

14,746

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,080

28,059

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,390

5,387

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,092

109,106

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,858

30,577

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,541

25,248

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,228

2,229

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,455

1,457

1 Russian ruble

RUB

473

475

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,212

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,653

27,440

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,346

31,272

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,117

37,937

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,280

1,279

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,474

31,496

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,730

8,726

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,876

5,873

100 Thai baths

THB

118,845

119,147

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,971

8,978

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,203

32,196

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,919

45,653

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,107

9,185

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,508

15,499

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,703

2,685

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

605

609

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,710

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,691

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,775

75,587

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,848

3,849

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,010

12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 456,754 rials and the price of $1 is 417,776 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 415,230 rials, and the price of $1 is 379,796 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000–503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 547,000–550,000 rials.

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

