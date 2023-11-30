Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency rates for November 30

Finance Materials 30 November 2023 09:45 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for November 30

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 30, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 24 decreased in price compared to November 29.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 46,069 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 30

Rial on November 29

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,287

53,382

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,985

47,921

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,051

4,068

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,939

3,957

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,180

6,200

1 Indian rupee

INR

504

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,170

136,262

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,699

14,705

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,493

28,488

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,381

5,387

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,091

109,103

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,891

30,966

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,824

25,812

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,251

2,258

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,453

1,454

1 Russian ruble

RUB

474

472

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,209

3,212

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,793

27,989

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,508

31,555

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,105

38,110

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,276

1,276

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,485

31,481

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,752

8,750

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,910

5,908

100 Thai baths

THB

120,309

120,946

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,016

8,991

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,481

32,654

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,069

46,220

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,150

9,151

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,511

15,499

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,719

2,725

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

602

603

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,748

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,736

75,817

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,843

3,851

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 460,546 rials and the price of $1 is 419,889 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 418,694 rials, and the price of $1 is 381,717 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 501,000–504,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 550,000–553,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

