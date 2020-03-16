Kazakh national currency drops significantly against US dollar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

No purchase and sale deals of US dollar were registered during the morning session of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), Trend reports with reference to KASE.

The trading started as usual at 10:15 (GMT +6) on March 16, KASE said.

Thus, the weighted average dollar to tenge rate for March 16, 2020, is not available.

In turn, the maximal exchange rate in Nur-Sultan exchange offices is 422 tenge per dollar, in Almaty’s exchange offices is 431.8 tenge. The maximal dollar to tenge rate in Kazakhstan’s exchange offices is 432 tenge.

The official exchange rate of Kazakhstan’s National Bank for March 16, 2020 is 405.46 tenge per dollar.

This is the first time in national currency of Kazakhstan’s history, when the dollar value exceeded the level of 400 tenge.

