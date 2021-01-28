Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee talks received appeals on use of e-services in 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan received 4.6 million applications on the use of online customs services in 2020, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, Safar Mehdiyev, wrote on his Twitter account, Trend reports.

Earlier, the chairman noted that the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan exceeded the forecast of budget revenues by 102.83 percent in 2020.

According to the chairman, deductions from the customs authorities of Azerbaijan to the state budget totaled over 3.93 billion manat ($2.31 billion), while the forecast of the State Customs Committee was 3.83 billion manat ($2.25 billion).

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 28)

