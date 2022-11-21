Azerbaijan plans to hold annual TEKNOFEST festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space and Technology Festival is scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan every year, representative of the Agrarian Innovation Center (AIC) Anar Jafarov said at the second panel session on the "Transition to green energy" on November 21, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijani startups showcased a large number of 'smart solutions' during the festival, held in Baku on May 26-29, 2022.

"Today, some innovative projects and ideas presented at this festival are already implemented in various sectors, particularly in agriculture," Jafarov said.