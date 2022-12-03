President of Azerbaijan Banks Association talks digital strategy of local banks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. A total of 84 percent of Azerbaijani banks have developed their own mobile app and banking, President of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) Zakir Nuriyev told Trend.

According to him, the digitalization rate of banking activities in the country is growing rapidly.

"In the future, the provision of banking services by local banks will focus on the online environment rather than the physical one. Even though the banks are engaged in the digitalization of their products and services, they continue to open their branches in districts, as well as in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan. It's also scheduled to establish service centers in the liberated territories," Nuriyev said.

The ABA president said that the number of banks with a mobile app will reach 100 percent in the near future.

"I would like to note that almost all banks build their development strategy based on the needs of the local market, as well as the challenges faced by the global economy are changing very quickly," he added.