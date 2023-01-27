Azerbaijan Innovation Agency appoints new spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. A new spokesperson has been appointed to the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Ministry of Transport and Digital Development of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Aynur Karimova has been appointed to this position.

Karimova received a bachelor's and master's degree from the Faculty of Journalism at Baku State University. She worked as the head of the department of television and radio journalism at the Belarusian State University, the head of the department of socio-analytical research of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children, and the executive director of Barama Media company.

Previously, Sanubar Nazarova held the position of spokesperson of the Innovation Agency.

The agency was established for the purpose of assisting local business entities in acquiring modern technologies and technological solutions, organizing their transfer, supporting innovation-oriented scientific research and encouraging innovative projects, including startups by funding them through grants, concessional loans and venture capital funds.