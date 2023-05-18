PASHA Bank's Cybersecurity Center receives high international rating (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. PASHA Bank's Cybersecurity Center received a high international rating in 2022, Javid Guliyev, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of PASHA Bank, said at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2022, Trend reports.

According to him, the Cybersecurity Center was established in the bank in 2022.

"It operates 24/7. Our center has been highly appreciated by the international organization and its compliance with international standards has been confirmed," Guliyev said.

Guliyev pointed out that the bank is committed to introducing the best technologies to meet the needs of its customers and comply with international standards.

