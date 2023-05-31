Azerbaijan to include questions on cyber hygiene in exams for civil servants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan, together with the State Examination Center, is actively working on the development of questions on cyber hygiene (forming good habits around cybersecurity to stay ahead of cyber threats and online security issues), which will be included in the exams conducted by the сenter for civil servants, Trend reports.

Tural Mammadov, Chief Information Security Officer at Special Communication and Information Security State Service, made the remark during the second national cybersecurity Forum in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

"Information security concerns not only the protection of information systems but also the security of users. The use of transit accounts in the banking sector or the use of citizens' accounts as transit accounts can become valuable information for hackers, and any account can be an important element in the context of its data and use," the security officer said.

According to him, in this regard, increasing cybersecurity in the field of information security becomes important.

"An agreement has already been reached with the State Examination Center regarding this issue of cyber hygiene, and work is currently underway to prepare cyber hygiene questions," Mammadov concluded.