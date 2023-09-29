China way up to open knowledge-intensive production enterprises in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. During his visit to China, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transportation Rashad Nabiyev met with Deputy Minister of Industry and Information Technology Zhang Yunming, Trend reports.

The sides discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of ICT and digital development.

"We exchanged ideas on the establishment of science-intensive production facilities by Chinese companies in Azerbaijan, cooperation with China's leading universities, technology parks, incubation and acceleration centers, and the organization of joint exchange and training programs," Nabiyev wrote on X (Twitter).

Earlier, Azerbaijan and China discussed projects in the field of application of technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). In addition, current relations between the two countries in the field of transport and ICT were discussed at a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Azerbaijan Ms. Guo Min.