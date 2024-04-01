Azerbaijan eyes to stretch out radio broadcast network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The Radio and TV Broadcasting and Satellite Communications Production Association (Teleradio PA), under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, is preparing to expand the radio broadcasting network, Trend reports.

The association noted that all radio and television stations in the country will be outfitted with the required information technology equipment for this purpose.

To note, Teleradio PA, founded on the Radio and Television Center and the Radio Center, offers terrestrial radio and television broadcasting, radio communications (operation of a network of radio relay lines), satellite radio and television broadcasting, and other services.

