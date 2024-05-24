Farid Gattal spoke at FINTEX SUMMIT 2024 (PHOTO)

PwC Azerbaijan strengthens its dedication to driving financial innovation through a partnership with FINTEX SUMMIT 2024: Finance and Technologies Expo, held from May 15-16, 2024.

Farid Gattal, Head of Advisory Services at PwC Azerbaijan, highlighted this focus as a featured speaker on the panel discussion titled "Digital Assets: Pioneering the Future of Finance." His insights provided attendees with perspectives on navigating digital assets within the financial landscape.

"Digital assets ought to be prioritized within the future landscape of financial markets and the digital economy due to their rapid evolution." stated Mr. Gattal. "Our collaboration with FINTEX SUMMIT 2024 underscores this dedication, as we work alongside industry leaders to explore innovative solutions and drive positive transformation."

FINTEX SUMMIT 2024, organized in partnership with VISA, brought together thought leaders, CEOs, government officials, and fintech pioneers to explore emerging trends and opportunities within the banking and finance ecosystem.