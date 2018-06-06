Istanbul is Turkey’s main tourist destination: ministry

6 June 2018 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In April 2018, 1,144,041 tourists visited Istanbul, and this makes 43.08 percent of the total number of foreign tourists who visited Turkey, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey told Trend June 6.

The tourism province of Antalya is the second biggest tourist destination, according to the ministry.

“In April 2018, 665,808 tourists visited Antalya, and this makes 25.07 percent of the total number of foreign tourists who visited Turkey,” the ministry said.

The remaining 31.85 percent of tourists account for the share of other Turkish cities, according to the ministry.

In April this year, over 2.7 million foreign tourists visited Turkey.

In the first quarter of 2018, 7.263 million foreign tourists visited Turkey.

In January-March 2018, Turkey’s income from tourism increased by 31.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

