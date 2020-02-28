Saudi Arabia suspends visas issuance to Kazakh citizens amid coronavirus spread

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.28

Saudi Arabia suspends issuing of tourist visas to Kazakh citizens in order to prevent coronavirus spreading, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

The information said that the Saudi Arabia suspends issuance of online tourist visas to citizens of seven countries.

“In order to prevent coronavirus spreading, issuance of tourist visas to citizens of China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Italy and Kazakhstan is being suspended,” the report said.

Citizens of the mentioned above countries will also not be allowed to receive tourist visas in Saudi airports.

As of Feb. 28, 2020, no coronavirus cases have been reported in Kazakhstan.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease is nearing 3,000. Over 83,300 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

