Ambassador: New logistics chains might be developed via Latvia and Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.14

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

New logistics chains between Central Asia and Europe might be developed via Latvia and Azerbaijan, Latvia’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dainis Garančs told Trend.

He pointed out that Azerbaijan is a key part of the East-West Transport Corridor.

"For Latvia, its development does play a very important role in the context of the gateway from the Southern part of Europe to the Northern countries via Ukraine, Belarus and the Latvian ports. We are actively promoting cooperation with China in the transport field and believe that the Belt and Road Initiative as well as other logistics chain routes in Eurasia may create new opportunities for transit corridors between Latvia and Azerbaijan," said the envoy.

As for Latvia’s transport opportunities, Garančs pointed out that three big ice-free ports - Riga, Ventspils and Liepaja - give a possibility for fast distribution of different kind of goods in the Baltic Sea Region throughout the year.

"They are suitable for various types of goods – oil, petroleum products, metals, mechanical engineering products, plastic and chemical products, as well as vegetables, fruits, tea, cotton, textile products, agricultural products. In less than 24 hours, we can ensure the delivery of goods from these ports to other Baltic States, Stockholm, Helsinki and Warsaw, but in 48 hours it is possible to cover the whole Northern Europe. New logistics chains between Central Asia and Europe might be developed via Latvia and Azerbaijan as well," he concluded.

