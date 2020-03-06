Uzbekistan Airlines starts flights to Munich

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways has announced the opening of a new direct flight to Munich, Trend reports with reference to Uzbekistan Airways.

Uzbekistan Airways will fly to Munich twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays. The first flight is scheduled for April 1, 2020.

According to the airline, the cost of a round-trip ticket on the route Tashkent - Munich - Tashkent starts from 520 euros.

The company also reminded that Munich, the heart of Bavaria, attracts tourists with its historic buildings, art galleries, Oktoberfest and a BMW museum.

Earlier reports said that Uzbekistan plans to expand the list of countries the citizens of which can visit Uzbekistan visa-free. This is reflected in the draft state program for 2020.

In addition, the document instructed to approve a set of measures to reduce the cost of servicing aircraft of foreign airlines at domestic airports by 30-50 percent, to optimize rates and tariffs for passenger and cargo transportation.

Today, the airline's crafts regularly fly to more than 60 destinations in Europe, Asia and America, and perform charter flights to all continents.

In February, Uzbekistan Airways suspended flights to China - Beijing and Urumqi, due to the spread of coronavirus COVID-19. Later flights to Seoul were also cancelled.

In addition, due to Saudi Arabia's temporary ban on pilgrim and tourist visits to Mecca and Medina, the company suspended flights from Tashkent to Medina and Jeddah. Since 1 March, the company has suspended regular flights to Tokyo and Rome.

