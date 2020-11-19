Kazakhstan improving railway transportation quality

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Trend:

Ensuring a safe transportation process has been and remains one of the main tasks of Kazakhstan's NC KTZ JSC, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

A number of measures are developed annually to ensure guaranteed safety of train traffic.

Measures are taken to improve the quality of maintenance of the operated railways, the report said.

“In 2020, over 890 km of railway tracks have been modernized. Overhaul covered 416 km of railways in Karaganda, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar districts. At the same time, operational work was carried out to eliminate the comments identified during the scheduled inspections of the relevant department. Currently, the movement of trains within the boundaries of these sections of the main network is carried out according to the schedule,” said the report.

“A full change of the rail track for 181 km was carried out. More than 4,600 km of track was repaired by complexes of track machines, the contaminated ballast was cleaned for 280 km, and straightening and re-aligning of about 4,350 km of track were carried out. More than 2,000 km of rails have been polished with the help of the Atlas track machine. To improve the track efficiency, over 1,850 units of technical equipment were renewed, and over 1,130 units of small-scale mechanization equipment were purchased,” the report noted.

“To comply with the technological processes of the ongoing track work, the standards for the number and staff of track facilities have been revised. Over 1,000 employees of production personnel have undergone training and refresher courses,” the report said.

The complex of the performed work made it possible to achieve an increase in the speed of movement for passenger and freight trains.