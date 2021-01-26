Ukrainian air company returns on Georgia's aviation market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Ukrainian air company SkyUp Airlines is re-entering Georgia's aviation field, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Since the March of 2020, it was only performing charter flights and had the permission to transport the passengers only from Tbilisi to Kyiv.

As for now, it will renew regular flights from February 4. The air company will launch flights every Thursday and Sunday.

One can purchase the tickets on the official webpage of SkyUp Airlines and via its agent company "Avianetwork".

Regular flights will resume from February 1 in Georgia, said Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava.

According to the minister, all air companies operating in Georgia will have an opportunity to plan and carry out regular flights following safety rules and medical protocol.

Natia Turnava further said that discussions were ongoing about easing the entry rules for foreign visitors. She said that a meeting to prepare for hosting tourists in spring would take place in the nearest future with tourist companies.

