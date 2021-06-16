Russia to launch additional flights from Samara to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Sadraddin Aghjayayev - Trend:

Russia's S7 Airlines will carry out additional flights from Samara city to Baku starting from June 16, 2021, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend.

According to the source, additional flights to Baku from Samara's Kurumoch International Airport will be carried out weekly on Tuesdays.

"The Samara-Baku flight will be carried out on Tuesdays at 23:45 (GMT+4), and the return flight on Wednesdays at 03:45," the airport said.

Since May 19, another Russian company, IrAero, has been transporting passengers from Samara to Baku.

