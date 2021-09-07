Azerbaijan shows interest in buying Kamaz trucks of latest generation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Sadraddin Agdzhaev – Trend:

The positions of Russian Kamaz vehicle manufacturer in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are quite strong, Sergey Kogogin, General Director of Kamaz PJSC said, Trend reports via Russian media outlets.

He noted Azerbaijan's interest in buying new trucks and electric buses of Kamaz.

"Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are our traditional partners. We are ready to provide several machines for familiarization, because it is important to form at least a minimum understanding of how the new equipment works,” Kogogin said.

Due to the lack of microchips in 2021, a decline in the production of trucks will be felt, he added.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, in 2020 the export of Kamaz vehicles decreased by 13 percent, or to 4,359 units of equipment, assembly kits and assembly kits of parts.

The exports of Kamaz can increase up to 1.5 times in annual terms by the end of 2021, Kogogin noted.