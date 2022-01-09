Kazakh airline suspends another flight from Almaty to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Sadraddin Agdzhaev, Trend:

Kazakh Air Astana has canceled another flight on the Almaty - Baku - Almaty route, scheduled for January 9, Heydar Aliyev International Airport told Trend.

"To date, the airline has canceled its second flight for this week. Cancellation of flights for other dates is being specified," said at the airport.

The plane of the Almaty-Baku flight was supposed to land in the capital of Azerbaijan at 20:50 (GMT + 4), and at 21:50 (GMT +4) fly back to Almaty.