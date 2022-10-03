New operation system of Azerbaijan Railways reduces time of load/unload operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The new operation management system of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has reduced the time of loading and unloading operations at railway platforms in Port of Baku by 25 percent, or up to three days, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Railways.

This period is expected to be reduced more in the future.

The prompt interaction of Azerbaijani railway workers with their Georgian colleagues allowed to eliminate the problems with the movement of container trains.

An appropriate assessment was carried out in order to increase the flow of transit cargo along the main railway corridors, information on their capacity was collected and barriers were studied.