Azerbaijan forecasts volume of transshipment through Port of Baku until end of 2022 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The volume of transshipment through the Baku Sea International Trade Port (Port of Baku) is expected to exceed six million tons by the end of 2022, the Head of the Strategic Planning and Development Department at the Port of Baku Khudayar Hasanli told reporters, Trend reports on November 14.

According to Hasanli, the capacity of the port’s Ro-Ro transshipment terminal is 100,000 railway cars and 60,000 wheeled vehicles.

"The port is also equipped with terminals for transshipment of containers and bulk goods," he said.

The department’s head noted that 5.5 million tons were transshipped in 2021, and 5.35 million tons of cargo - from January through October 2022.

Besides, Hasanli said that from 2023 it’s planned to transship 1.5 million tons of oil from Kazakhstan through Azerbaijan to Europe.

"The growth in the transshipment of wheeled vehicles in the first 10 months of 2022 amounted to 31.5 percent, railway cars - 32.1 percent, and TEU containers - 28.2 percent. Meanwhile, the transshipment of bulk goods decreased by 7.5 percent," he added.