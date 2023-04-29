Azerbaijan announces schedule for four additional trips on Baku-Aghstafa-Baku route (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has scheduled four additional trips on the Baku-Agstafa-Baku route, the CJSC told Trend.

"Additional trips will be implemented on April 29 and 30 with departure at 08:25 (GMT+4) from Baku railway station and arrival in Aghstafa at 13:20 (GMT+4). In the opposite direction, the train will depart at 15:30 (GMT+4) with arrival in Baku at 20:25 (GMT+4)," the company said.

Since March 18, the first trips by high-speed passenger trains on the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku route have been launched.

The total travel time is 4 hours and 55 minutes.