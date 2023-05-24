Uzbekistan’s Qanot Sharq airline launches direct flights to Türkiye's Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Uzbekistan’s Qanot Sharq airline will launch regular flights between Samarkand (Uzbekistan) and the largest city of Türkiye, Istanbul from June 1, 2023, Trend reports.

According to the operator Air Marakanda company, flights will be operated three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with departure from Samarkand at 7:00 (GMT+5).

Qanot Sharq – the first private airline in Uzbekistan, founded in 1998, specializes in cargo and charter passenger transportation.

Meanwhile, this airline launched a charter flight on the route Tashkent (Uzbekistan) - Tel Aviv (Israel) - Samarkand (Uzbekistan) in early May this year.