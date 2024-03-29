AZAL's Summer Schedule Includes over 50 Cities Worldwide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Starting from March 31, Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, will switch to its summer seasonal timetable, effective until October 26, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

Within this schedule, the airline introduces more than 50 cities worldwide, providing a diverse array of travel options.

From April to October, passengers can embark on flights to various destinations across the globe, including Asian cities such as Dubai, Tbilisi, Aktau, Almaty, Astana, Batumi, Bishkek, Dammam, Jeddah, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Medina, Mumbai, New Delhi, Beijing, Tashkent, Tel Aviv, Urgench, and Riyadh.

Furthermore, within the summer schedule, AZAL offers several routes to Türkiye:

Istanbul: 4 flights daily.

Ankara: 1 flight daily.

Antalya: 3 times per week from April to May, increasing to daily during the summer.

Bodrum: daily from late June to the first week of September.

Dalaman: 4 times per week.

Izmir: 3 times per week from April to mid-June, daily from late June to the first week of September.

Trabzon: 3 flights per week from April to May, with an additional frequency during the summer months.

Additionally, AZAL offers a wide range of European destinations for travellers to explore. Passengers can journey to Barcelona, Berlin, Vienna, Chisinau, Tivat, London, Milan, Paris, or Prague and immerse themselves in the charm of these cities.

Moreover, flights to various cities in Russia are available, including Moscow, Astrakhan, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Makhachkala, Mineralnye Vody, Novosibirsk, Samara, St. Petersburg, Sochi, and Ufa.

Within the summer schedule, the airline will operate daily flights to the following cities: Nakhchivan, Dubai, Aktau, Tel Aviv, Ankara, Moscow, Tbilisi, and during the summer months, to Izmir, Bodrum, and Antalya.

For optimal flight time and purchase tickets at more favourable prices, the airline advises travellers to plan their journeys in advance.