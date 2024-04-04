Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi seaport offers discounts on all transit cargo shipments

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 4. Turkmenbashi International Seaport of Turkmenistan announced a 50 percent discount on all types of transit cargo, Trend reports.

According to the information of the Maritime and River Transport Agency of Turkmenistan (Turkmendenizderyayollary), the discount is provided to all shippers, regardless of the country of origin or destination of the cargo.

Furthermore, the discount applies to all types of transit cargo, including containers, general cargo, and bulk cargo.

It is important that, in order to receive a discount, you fill out an application on the port's website or at the company's office.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of February this year, it became known that information about the infrastructure of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport would be included in the digital register of transport and logistics centers for the International North-South Transport Corridor.

Of the three main routes identified in the strategy for the development of the international transport corridor, two pass through Turkmenistan.