Turkmenistan taking measures to prevent possible fires

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan is taking measures to prevent possible fires, Trend reports referring to the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

This issue was raised at the governmental meeting.

"Special attention must be paid to fire safety when the weather is hot in Turkmenistan," Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper wrote citing Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov as saying.

May-September in Turkmenistan is usually the time a fire is most likely to occur. In this regard, the corresponding services annually inspect the Kopet Dag foothills. During the raid, the availability of a set of fire-fighting equipment is assessed.

Moreover, Turkmenistan is currently preparing for harvesting. Fire water reservoirs and equipment are being inspected in all areas. The authorities focus on the importance of measures to protect the crop from spontaneous combustion.

