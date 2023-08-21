Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan discuss issues of demarcation of state border

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 21. A meeting of working groups, including representatives of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, was held in the city of Cholpon-Ata within the framework of the joint Kyrgyz-Uzbek demarcation commission, Trend reports.

At the meeting, the parties discussed important aspects related to the demarcation of the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Particular attention is paid to the preparatory work necessary to create a special (general) geodetic network that will be used during the demarcation activities.

During the negotiations, a friendly and mutually understanding atmosphere was established. An appropriate protocol was signed, fixing the agreements reached.