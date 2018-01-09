Kazakhstan's foreign-policy priorities highlighted at UNSC briefing

9 January 2018 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

Today, the President of the UN Security Council, Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kairat Umarov has traditionally briefed representatives of non-governmental organizations accredited to the UN on the priorities and the work plan of Kazakhstan's presidency, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA press service.

The Kazakh diplomat reminded of several key events our country will initiated during its Presidency - the high-level briefing "Non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction: confidence-building measures" to be chaired by President Nursultan Nazarbayev on January 18 and the ministerial-level debate on Central Asia and Afghanistan to be chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov on January 19.

Kairat Umarov answered a number of questions asked about the Council's Agenda and regarding the country's foreign-policy priorities. The questions related to the results and role of Kazakhstan in supporting the Astana process on Syria, contribution of the country and its President to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, problems in the Middle East, Yemen, the situation in Myanmar, etc.

The experts highlighted the unique role of Kazakhstan and President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the historic decision to abandon its nuclear potential, demonstrating political will and deep commitment to promoting the ideas of achieving a world free of nuclear weapons. They also underscored the importance of Kazakhstan's example that could be followed by the DPRK and other countries.

The meeting was attended by over 40 expert communities specializing in disarmament, human rights, protection of women and children, civilians in armed conflicts, and youth participation in political processes.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kazakh armature factory eyes to increase exports
Economy news 9 January 16:22
Five medical facilities privatized in Kazakhstan
Economy news 9 January 14:33
Kazakhstan enterprises to receive investment preferences
Economy news 9 January 10:48
Vehicle registration in Kazakhstan increases
Economy news 9 January 09:54
Kazakhstan bans export of cattle hides
Business 8 January 18:59
Realtors do not expect major changes in Kazakhstan's real estate market
Economy news 8 January 16:50
Caspian countries change principle of controlling ships
Economy news 8 January 15:27
Kazakhstan to develop feasibility study for nuclear power plant
Economy news 6 January 15:31
Kazakh special economic zone to launch export of aluminum wheels
Economy news 6 January 15:13
South Kazakhstan to repair hundreds of kilometers of roads in 2018
Economy news 6 January 11:55
Caspian Pipeline Consortium holding tender
Tenders 6 January 09:42
New flights maybe opened between Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan
Economy news 5 January 17:18
Kazakhstan to open building materials plant in Aktobe
Economy news 5 January 17:04
Inflation rate in North Kazakhstan exceeds 7 percent
Economy news 5 January 17:00
Uzbekistan , Kazakhstan re-launch bus route
Economy news 5 January 16:13
Kazakh refinery exports benzol to Russia
Oil&Gas 5 January 16:12
KMG completes transfer of Isatay subsoil use rights to ENI
Oil&Gas 5 January 14:00
Kazakhstan’s northern region to implement projects worth over $1B
Economy news 5 January 12:27