Coronavirus patients in Kazakhstan to be accommodated in Ramada Plaza hotel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Additional beds for those quarantined due to coronavirus suspicion will be placed in Kazakhstan’s Ramada Plaza hotel in Nur-Sultan city, the capital, Deputy Governor of Nur-Sultan Bakhtiyar Maken said, Trend reports.

Maken made the statement during a press conference held in Nur-Sultan on March 19, 2020.

“We have Plan A and Plan B. In the case that the necessity arises and the number of coronavirus infected increases, we’ll be setting additional beds,” he said.

Maken said that currently, the city’s akimat (administrative center) is taking measures to place additional beds in Ramada Plaza hotel.

“At present, we are holding maintenance work to prepare the hotel so that patients can be accommodated and quarantine regime can be maintained. The hotel will be ready in the nearest future,” he said.

At the same time, there are other facilities in the city that could receive patients if there is a need, and the negotiations on the subject are currently underway, Maken added.

The overall number of coronavirus cases has reached 44 people in Kazakhstan, including 19 in Almaty and 25 in Nur-Sultan.

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan quarantine regime is being introduced at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities due to coronavirus outbreak.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which is relevant from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

On March 13, 2020, first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 9,100. Over 222,640 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 84,500 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

---

