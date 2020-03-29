Coronavirus cases count up in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.29

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Fourteen new coronavirus cases have been just reported in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

Eleven cases account for Nur-Sultan, the capital, and three for Almaty city.

A total of 37 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Kazakhstan over the period from 00:00 to 15:00 (GMT +6) on Mar. 29, 2020, including 27 in Nur-Sultan city, eight in Almaty city, one in Atyrau region, and one in Kyzylorda region. Thus, a total of 265 cases have officially t been confirmed in Kazakhstan.

Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s region is as follows:

Total infected Total recovered Total deaths Nur-Sultan 162 13 Almaty city 67 5 Shymkent 2 Akmola region 6 1 Aktobe region 1 Almaty region 4 Atyrau region 6 East Kazakhstan region 2 Zhambyl region 3 West Kazakhstan region Karaganda region 7 Kostanay region Kyzylorda region 2 Mangystau region 1 Pavlodar region 1 North Kazakhstan region 1 Turkestan region TOTAL 265 18 1

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 30,800. Over 666,200 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 141,700 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.