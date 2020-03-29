Coronavirus cases count up in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan 29 March 2020 14:10 (UTC+04:00)
Coronavirus cases count up in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.29

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Fourteen new coronavirus cases have been just reported in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

Eleven cases account for Nur-Sultan, the capital, and three for Almaty city.

A total of 37 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Kazakhstan over the period from 00:00 to 15:00 (GMT +6) on Mar. 29, 2020, including 27 in Nur-Sultan city, eight in Almaty city, one in Atyrau region, and one in Kyzylorda region. Thus, a total of 265 cases have officially t been confirmed in Kazakhstan.

Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s region is as follows:

Total infected

Total recovered

Total deaths

Nur-Sultan

162

13

Almaty city

67

5

Shymkent

2

Akmola region

6

1

Aktobe region

1

Almaty region

4

Atyrau region

6

East Kazakhstan region

2

Zhambyl region

3

West Kazakhstan region

Karaganda region

7

Kostanay region

Kyzylorda region

2

Mangystau region

1

Pavlodar region

1

North Kazakhstan region

1

Turkestan region

TOTAL

265

18

1

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan, quarantine regime has been introduced in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities at 00:00 (GMT +6) on March 19, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

First two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 30,800. Over 666,200 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 141,700 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Eregli announced
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Eregli announced
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment from Russia through its ports
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment from Russia through its ports
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Aliaga announced
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Aliaga announced
Loading Bars
Latest
Spread of coronavirus decreases in some provinces of Iran Iran 14:45
Azerbaijani parliament holds first videoconference Politics 14:40
Five Kazakh cities to be quarantined off over coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 14:34
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Eregli announced Turkey 14:24
Coronavirus cases count up in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 14:10
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment from Russia through its ports Turkey 14:05
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on March 29 Finance 14:04
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Aliaga announced Turkey 14:01
Death toll from coronavirus up in Iran Iran 14:00
Rouhani: Iran's priority is to protect people's health Iran 13:57
Minister: Goods abundantly available in Iran stores Iran 13:45
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Karabiga announced World 13:26
Entry, exit in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district limited due to special quarantine regime Society 13:26
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Izmir announced Turkey 13:24
Exports of products via Mehran customs of Iran up Business 13:14
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 29 Finance 13:09
Oil transportation via Batman Dortyol pipeline through Turkey up Oil&Gas 13:08
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Iskenderun announced Turkey 13:07
Regional countries request Iranian coronavirus diagnostic test kits Iran 13:06
Azerbaijani Agency for Development of SMEs supports local production of hand sanitizers Society 12:54
Mehriban Aliyeva: Up-to-the-minute decisions of doctors, their professional knowledge and skills, their dedication and compassion are our main weapon and hope (PHOTO) Politics 12:51
Rouhani: We need to prepare to live with virus Iran 12:47
Oil transportation via Ceyhan Kirikkale pipeline through Turkey down Oil&Gas 12:41
Kyrgyzstan increases car imports from Turkey Turkey 12:35
Georgia increases oil and oil products' import from Turkey Business 12:34
Deputy minister: Iran needs 50 million masks per week Society 12:34
Turkmenistan increases import of cement from Turkey Turkey 12:32
Oil transportation through BTC down Oil&Gas 12:24
Baby infected with coronavirus in Iran Society 12:23
Free automatic prolongation of Asan Imza certificates Society 11:58
Volume of cargo transshipped via Turkish Port of Kocaeli disclosed Turkey 11:48
Jack Ma Foundation, Alibaba Foundation donate to Azerbaijan to fight COVID-19 Politics 11:46
Gasoline consumption continues to decrease in Iran Oil&Gas 11:41
Price of wheat purchased from farmers increases in Iran Business 11:29
Volume of kilka caught in Mazandaran province of Iran revealed Business 11:21
Investments in Iran's Aras Free Trade Industrial Zone increase Business 11:12
Trump gives up quarantine on New York, CDC issues travel advisory over COVID-19 US 10:22
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:47
Azerbaijani company to start exporting cars Business 09:00
Detroit auto show canceled due to coronavirus US 08:29
China's Wuhan reports zero increase in COVID-19 cases Other News 07:53
Saudi air defense forces intercept two missiles above capital Riyadh Arab World 07:05
First death of COVID-19 reported in New Zealand Other News 06:26
Italy PM adopts new measures to help coronavirus-hit economy Europe 05:44
China reports 45 new coronavirus cases on March 28 Other News 05:01
UK coronavirus death toll under 20,000 would be 'good result', says health chief Europe 04:25
WHO says about 570,000 coronavirus cases, 26,000 deaths across the world World 03:47
Saudi Arabia extends suspension of flights, work indefinitely Arab World 03:11
North Korea fired unidentified projectile into the ocean, South Korea's military says Other News 02:35
Spanish PM announces stricter lockdown measures to tackle coronavirus Europe 01:59
16 recover from coronavirus in Georgia out of 90 confirmed cases Georgia 01:17
1,704 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Turkey as death toll hits 108 Turkey 00:39
Coronavirus deaths keep climbing in France Europe 00:11
Russia's Rosneft stops operations in Venezuela Russia 28 March 23:36
UAE confirms 63 new COVID-19 cases, 468 in total Arab World 28 March 22:51
Azerbaijan sees significant increase in metallurgical production Business 28 March 22:50
Iraq confirms 48 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths Other News 28 March 22:22
Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 889 in a day to 10,023 Europe 28 March 21:50
Moscow reports fifth coronavirus death Russia 28 March 21:03
Shellshocked Spain reports record 832 new coronavirus deaths Europe 28 March 20:41
Singapore reports 70 new COVID-19 cases Other News 28 March 20:12
17 more test positive for coronavirus in Azerbaijan, 1 dies Politics 28 March 19:29
UK coronavirus deaths exceed 1,000 Europe 28 March 19:12
Swiss coronavirus deaths reach 235, confirmed cases top 13,000 Europe 28 March 18:53
Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service automatically accepted all requests from foreigners to extend their stay Politics 28 March 18:24
Netherlands' coronavirus deaths rise 93 to 639, infections up by 1,159 Europe 28 March 18:18
SOCAR's president visits Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery (PHOTO) Society 28 March 16:53
S&P Global Ratings forecasts Azerbaijani manat's exchange rate Finance 28 March 16:19
S&P Global Ratings: Azerbaijan's int'l credit rating unaffected by oil prices Economy 28 March 16:16
Iran's Railway Company officials intend to negotiate with Turkmenistan to resume cargo transit Business 28 March 16:08
Enterprises put into operation in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province announced Business 28 March 15:53
Kazakhstan's monetary base value down Business 28 March 15:45
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of “Yeni klinika” medical institution in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 28 March 15:44
Huawei Azerbaijan supported Heydar Aliyev Foundation to combat coronavirus (PHOTO) Politics 28 March 15:19
Kazakh Gas Refinery to purchase spare parts via tender Tenders 28 March 15:18
Chevrolet cars manufacturing launched in Kazakhstan Business 28 March 15:01
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs discuss coronavirus impact on tourism Society 28 March 14:36
Details of Iran's foreign trade announced Business 28 March 14:28
Iran sees increase in citizens infected with COVID-19 Iran 28 March 14:19
BP continues operations in Azerbaijan in strict compliance with Cabinet of Ministers' recommendations Oil&Gas 28 March 14:10
Iran announces products exported via Astara customs checkpoint Business 28 March 13:52
Demand on Georgian canning factory products decreases Business 28 March 13:51
Chinese FM says China ready to help Azerbaijan fight coronavirus Politics 28 March 13:49
Iran launches mass production of coronavirus diagnostic tests Iran 28 March 13:42
Coronavirus cases increase in Georgia Georgia 28 March 13:38
Foreign direct investment in Georgia's mining sector increases Business 28 March 13:37
U.S. Department of State, USAID providing $1.7M in health assistance to help Azerbaijan Politics 28 March 13:27
Value of exported products via Astara customs announced in Iran Business 28 March 13:20
Azerbaijan's Internal Ministry: Entry, exit from Sheki district restricted (PHOTO) Society 28 March 13:13
Coronavirus cases count exceeds 200 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 28 March 13:04
Most popular transport for visiting Turkey revealed Turkey 28 March 13:02
Azerbaijan's Internal Ministry: Entry, exit from Gazakh district restricted (VIDEO) Society 28 March 12:51
China's success in curbing coronavirus spread affected oil market - Iran's official Oil&Gas 28 March 12:50
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment from Moldova through its ports Turkey 28 March 12:49
Iran opens its first mobile coronavirus lab (PHOTO) Iran 28 March 12:41
Total amount of donations to Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus announced Economy 28 March 12:40
BP: 3D seismic survey program on Block D230 completed successfully Oil&Gas 28 March 12:35
Iran reveals funds allocated to battle coronavirus spread Iran 28 March 12:26
Turkey names new minister of transport and infrastructure World 28 March 12:15
Iran's export down since early March Business 28 March 12:09
All news