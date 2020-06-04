More coronavirus-related deaths reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 4

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Four more deaths from coronavirus were reported in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan Ministry of Healthcare.

Death reports came from Karaganda region (patient born in 1964), Atyrau region (patients born in 1964 and 1951), and in Shymkent city (patient born in 1951).

Thus, the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths increased to 48 in Kazakhstan.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s president signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force on March 16 and was to last till April 15, 2020.

Later, by a decree of Kazakhstan's president, the emergency state period in Kazakhstan was extended till May 1, 2020, and then till May 11, 2020.

Since May 11, 2020 quarantine regime was eased in some and extended in other Kazakh regions and cities based on epidemiological situation in each of them.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 12,067 cases. This includes 6,240 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 48 patients who passed away.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh