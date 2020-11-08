723 tested positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 723 more coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

49 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 28 in Almaty, 6 in Shymkent, 43 in Akmola region, 8 in Aktobe region, 11 in Almaty region, 5 in Atyrau region, 353 in East Kazakhstan, 43 in West Kazakhstan,17 in Karaganda region, 57 in Kostanay region, 3 in Mangustau region, 63 in Pavlodar region, 32 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s coronavirus tally to 116,162.