5,993 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

Trend:

Over the past day, 5,993 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 779,927 cases were identified in the country, of which 9,118 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 5 271 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 662,258.