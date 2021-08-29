5,993 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29
Trend:
Over the past day, 5,993 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 779,927 cases were identified in the country, of which 9,118 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 5 271 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 662,258.
Latest
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who won another gold medal at Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO)
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won next gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games
Azerbaijan's first VP congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who made achievements at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO)
29 years pass since genocide committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis in Goranboy's Balligaya village (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games