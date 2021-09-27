Kazakhstan to launch plant for production of domestic COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov disclosed the date when the plant for the production of the Kazakh vaccine against COVID-19 in the Zhambyl region will begin full-scale production, Trend reports referring to a correspondent of Kazakhstan’s Kazinform news agency.

“All the planned actions that we had to do at this plant have been completed,” Tugzhanov added.

The deputy prime minister stressed that the installation work, commissioning work, validation of cleanrooms have been fully completed. The staff of the research institute has been fully trained.

“Today the plant is fully ready for full-scale production,” the deputy prime minister said while answering journalists' questions at a press conference of the government.

“You know the history, at first, there were 50,000 doses of QazVac, we have actually begun to work since April, 100,000 from April through July, 650,000 doses of QazVac were produced in August on the basis of the Research Institute for biological safety problems,” Tugzhanov added.

“The country’s districts will probably receive 750,000 doses till the end of September, which have been bottled at the plant,” the deputy prime minister said. “This testifies to the fact that the plant is already reaching certain capacity.”

Tugzhanov said that the plant can fully meet domestic demand and even export the vaccine in the future.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan disclosed the way of developing the Kazakh QazVac (QazCovid-in) vaccine.

The QazCovid-in (QazVac) vaccine was shown to the reporters at the Research Institute for biological safety problems in April 2021.

Director general of the Research institute Kunsulu Zakarya spoke about the benefit of the Kazakh vaccine against COVID-19.