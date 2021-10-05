Kazakhstan discloses funds needed for geological exploration of deposits in Mangistau region

Kazakhstan 5 October 2021 10:14 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan discloses funds needed for geological exploration of deposits in Mangistau region
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan to sign several bilateral documents
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan to sign several bilateral documents
Uzbekistan increases import of fuel
Uzbekistan increases import of fuel
Kazakhstan discloses funds needed for geological exploration of deposits in Mangistau region
Kazakhstan discloses funds needed for geological exploration of deposits in Mangistau region
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Most of construction work in Baku carried out by private enterprises Construction 10:32
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan to sign several bilateral documents Business 10:31
Surging global gas prices make oil more economic fuel choice Oil&Gas 10:24
Uzbekistan increases import of fuel Business 10:21
JP Morgan boosts year-end Brent crude oil price target Oil&Gas 10:19
Kazakhstan discloses funds needed for geological exploration of deposits in Mangistau region Kazakhstan 10:14
Kazakhstan to modernize Mangistau nuclear power plant Kazakhstan 10:13
EU's leading rail carrier ready to develop transports with Turkmenistan Transport 10:13
Iran’s CBI discloses amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:09
Payroll co Deel raising funds at $5.5b valuation Israel 10:07
Turkey reveals number of ships received at Kocaeli port in 8M2021 Turkey 10:06
Turkey shares data on car shipments between its Kocaeli and Belgian Zeebrugge ports Turkey 10:00
Liberation of Jabrayil was great moral, psychological advantage for Azerbaijan, and heavy blow for Armenia (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 09:36
Oil prices rise after OPEC+ holds firm on supply restraint Oil&Gas 09:32
Turkey shares data on car shipments between its Karasu, Ukraine's Chornomorsk ports Turkey 09:32
Turkey reveals furniture, timber export for 9M2021 Turkey 09:31
Turkmenistan creating electronic journal of those vaccinated against COVID-19 Turkmenistan 09:31
Azercosmos extends tender to acquire laptops, PC accessories Tenders 09:30
Uzbekneftegaz restores well at South Kemachi field Oil&Gas 09:29
Number of ships received at Turkish Istanbul port for 8M2021 unveiled Turkey 09:28
bp reveals reasons of selling part of SWAP stake to LUKOIL Oil&Gas 09:12
Facebook outage named largest in history - Downdetector Other News 08:47
UN chief highlights work to help developing countries at UN conference Other News 08:28
German companies soon to launch energy-efficient steam turbine for Azerikimya (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 08:00
1,624 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:34
Facebook says root cause of outage was faulty configuration change Other News 07:08
Biden, Japan's Kishida underline strength of U.S.-Japan alliance - White House US 06:39
Azerbaijani wrestler wins bronze medal of World Championship Society 06:04
Israel launches plan to develop energy storage techs Israel 05:30
EU medicines agency approves booster COVID-19 vaccine doses for adults Europe 04:53
After longest Facebook outage, Mark Zuckerberg issues a personal apology Other News 04:10
Users notice WhatsApp resumes activities ICT 03:30
UK records another 35,077 coronavirus cases Europe 02:49
Facebook, Instagram coming back online after six-hour outage ICT 02:10
US IT companies’ stocks plummet amid outage US 01:55
Zuckerberg’s fortune drops by $6.4 bln amid Facebook crash - Forbes Other News 01:24
Facebook internal tools are out of order, New York Times journalist says ICT 01:02
Teymur Rajabov takes second place in chess tournament Society 00:42
Database of 1.5 billion Facebook users listed for sale on DarkNet ICT 00:41
Chronicles of Victory: Appeal of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to Azerbaijani people on October 5, 2020 (PHOTO) Politics 00:34
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by TRT Haber TV channel on October 5, 2020 (PHOTO) Politics 00:10
Azerbaijani gymnasts bring medals of European Championship to Baku (PHOTO) Society 00:08
Chronicles of Victory: October 5, 2020 Politics 00:01
Pleased to declare that my FIG presidency election campaign continues at its full extent - Farid Gayibov Politics 4 October 23:34
Georgia shares data on annual inflation rate Georgia 4 October 23:17
Kazakhstan unveils data on 1H2021 physical GDP volume Business 4 October 23:16
Our friendly, neighboring countries maintain such relations with Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan has same kind attitude towards them - President Aliyev Politics 4 October 22:58
President Ilham Aliyev to Iran: Let them open their eyes and look. Where did they see Israel here?! Politics 4 October 22:53
Azerbaijan will continue to plan its external relations and internal affairs as it sees fit - President Aliyev Politics 4 October 22:49
Azerbaijan was first to support cooperation platform proposed by President Erdoghan - President Aliyev Politics 4 October 22:46
Georgian PM meets Turkish Defence Minister Georgia 4 October 22:29
Kazakhstan ratifies protocol for environmental assessment to Framework Convention for Protection of Caspian Sea Kazakhstan 4 October 22:19
Africa's COVID-19 cases near 8.34 mln: Africa CDC Other News 4 October 21:56
Construction of power transmission lines along TAP route continues – President of Turkmenistan Economy 4 October 20:59
Baku holding inaugural meeting of NAM Youth Network (PHOTO) Politics 4 October 20:46
Non-Aligned Movement countries managed to unite despite COVID-19 pandemic - Azerbaijani FM Politics 4 October 20:29
Azerbaijan supports decision of OPEC plus countries to raise daily oil output (PHOTO) Economy 4 October 20:19
Kazakhstan developing projects on fighting harmful emissions Kazakhstan 4 October 20:07
Georgia shares parameters for draft budget for 2022 Georgia 4 October 19:25
Baku Metro opens tender to install fire extinguishing systems Tenders 4 October 19:13
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 5 Oil&Gas 4 October 18:38
Azersu OJSC signs MoU on advanced training with bp (PHOTO) Economy 4 October 18:30
Transport, logistics have potential to strengthen economic relations between Turkmenistan and Russia – President Berdimuhamedov Business 4 October 18:30
Azerbaijan pursues independent policy and no one must interfere in our internal affairs - President Aliyev Politics 4 October 18:22
Iran reveals plan on annual water transfer to its eastern provinces Oil&Gas 4 October 18:09
Japanese TET Int'l Dev't ready to manufacture tobacco products in Azerbaijan's Karabakh (Exclusive) Economy 4 October 18:06
GeoSafety opens tender for purchase of hotel consumer goods Tenders 4 October 18:06
Japanese company aims to boost investments in its production in Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Business 4 October 18:04
Number of passenger planes flying over Iran increases Business 4 October 18:03
Uzbek Asia Trans Gas to buy air filters via tender Tenders 4 October 17:59
Number of transactions at Uzbek stock exchange decreaown in Sept. 2021 Finance 4 October 17:55
Azerbaijani President talks importance of Jabrayil operation for subsequent course of Second Karabakh War Politics 4 October 17:48
Georgia increases import of medical oxygen Georgia 4 October 17:48
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for repair of railway equipment Tenders 4 October 17:46
In centuries-old history of our people, there was no victory similar to one won in Second Karabakh War – President Aliyev Politics 4 October 17:46
Iran begins repairing operations at Bushehr NPP Nuclear Program 4 October 17:45
Value of Iran’s exports from Semnan Province up Business 4 October 17:45
Bahar Azadi gold coin price slightly rising in Iran Finance 4 October 17:44
China rejects US request to cut oil imports from Iran - Chamber of Commerce Oil&Gas 4 October 17:44
Construction of mosque in Jojug Marjanli, similar to Govhar Agha mosque, has symbolic meaning - President Aliyev Politics 4 October 17:41
Returning life to completely destroyed territories in just a year shows great potential - Azerbaijani president Politics 4 October 17:41
Iran's egg industry faces shortage of feed inputs Business 4 October 17:40
India can help UAE bring down healthcare costs: Minister Other News 4 October 17:33
Indian EAM Jaishankar, Colombian Foreign Minister Discuss Boosting Bilateral Ties Other News 4 October 17:29
OPEC+ revises upward oil demand growth in 2022 — technical committee Arab World 4 October 17:26
Kazakhstan reveals mechanism for implementation of low-carbon dev’t concept by 2050 Oil&Gas 4 October 17:26
October 4 - Jabrayil's liberation day will forever remain in our history - Azerbaijani president Politics 4 October 17:22
Iran allocates funds for import of essential goods Business 4 October 17:22
UAE expected to raise around $3 bln with debut bonds Arab World 4 October 17:18
Kazakhstan's trade with Georgia down twofold Business 4 October 17:15
Iran Khodro company increases auto manufacturing Business 4 October 17:14
Iran to ease export-import rules Business 4 October 17:12
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange keeps upward trend Finance 4 October 17:09
UNICEF to help Turkmenistan increase emergency preparedness Business 4 October 17:08
Iran temporarily bans kiwifruit exports Business 4 October 17:08
Turkmenistan ready to work closely with new Afghan government - president Turkmenistan 4 October 17:06
IATA sees sharp fall in airline losses in 2022 Other News 4 October 17:05
Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla reaches Sri Lanka on four-day visit Other News 4 October 16:52
Turkey names number of ships docking at Iskenderun port in 8M2021 Turkey 4 October 16:42
Turkey shares data on car shipments between its Tuzla, Greece's Chios ports Turkey 4 October 16:42
All news