Kazakhstan calculates damage caused by marauders to business
The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan calculated the amount of damage caused by marauders to business, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
The total amount of damage was more than 88.1 billion tenge (about $200 million/ Almaty - 86.8 billion tenge).
This information is current at 9 am on January 8th.
The call center received 1,622 calls, of which 937 for looting, 23 for force majeure, 2 for checkpoints, and 650 for individuals' calls.
In 10 regions of the country, about 920 affected business entities were identified, located in 1,091 facilities, including 856 entities located in 1027 facilities in Almaty.
