President Tokayev to deliver speech, name nominee for PM
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in a meeting of the Majilis to nominate the candidate for the post of Prime Minister as well as will set concrete tasks to tackle the pressing issues in the political and socio-economic spheres, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
The meeting will be broadcast on Khabar 24 TV channel at 11:15am Nur-Sultan time.
Notably, on January 5 the Head of State held the meeting on the issues of the socio-economic situation in the country, where he announced the resignation of Askar Mamin as Prime Minister at his will. Alikhan Smailov was appointed acting PM.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Turkish president's spokesperson talks process of normalizing relations with US president's security advisor
Believers express gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for conditions created in “Khanim Fatimeyi Zahra” mosque (PHOTO/VIDEO)
We were supposed to blow up Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline - testimony of Armenian citizens accused of terrorism
Iran talks solving its water-related issues via Central Asia - advisor to energy minister (Exclusive)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Korea (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Algeria (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Almost all households in Azerbaijan to be provided with high-speed Internet until end of 2024 - minister