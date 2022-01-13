National Atomic Company of Kazakhstan bans transportation of chemicals at night

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

In Kazakhstan, NAC Kazatomprom JSC has imposed a ban on any transportation of finished products and chemical reagents at night, Trend reports citing the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund of Kazakhstan.

The JSC reports on the smooth operation of all its production facilities.

"Measures for fire safety have been strengthened. No incidents or violations of law have been recorded. Passenger and freight rail traffic in Kazakhstan is provided in full. According to JSC "NC “KTZh", freight trains, including transit traffic, follow the schedule, and passenger trains – the timetable,” the statement says.