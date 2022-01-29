Military officials did not want to take responsibility during rallies - Kazakh president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29
Trend:
Military officials did not want to take responsibility during the rallies, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said in an interview to Khabar 24, Trend reports.
“There was no unified algorithm, action plan for the heads of law enforcement agencies in this situation. There was confusion, people, I mean the heads of law enforcement agencies, were afraid to take responsibility. Complete lack of initiative. I told them, “Listen - if Marshal Rokosovsky or Marshal Zhukov asked Stalin’s permission every day for certain actions, would they win the war?”, That is, it was a real war - you had to take responsibility,” Tokayev said.
