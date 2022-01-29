Issue of me taking over Security Council was talked in advance with Nazarbayev - Kazakh president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29

The issue of me announcing of taking over the Security Council was quickly talked about with First President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said in an interview to Khabar 24, Trend reports.

“There was no bargaining, of course. There was also no talk of personal privileges. There was only one conversation about the need to urgently resolve the issue of the status of the chairman of the Security Council. And when the situation escalated, I raised the question that I would now address the nation, and I must declare that “from now on I am Chairman of the Security Council. This issue was resolved literally on the go. On January 28, the Nur Otan party congress was held, and I spoke there and gave an assessment of the historical role of Nursultan Nazarbayev. I believe that this assessment is very true to reality, and I hope that it is this assessment, this characteristic that people will be guided by in the future,” said Tokayev.