Kazakhstan, China discuss increasing cross-border cooperation

Kazakhstan and China discussed prospects of increasing the supply of environmentally friendly agricultural products to China and increasing cross-border cooperation between countries, Trend reports via the press service of the PM.

The issue was discussed at the meeting between the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov with Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zhang Xiao.

The sides discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation in such areas as trade and economic, transport and logistics, agriculture, development of the "green economy", and digitalization.

The PM stressed the need to restore supply chains, modernize and ensure the smooth operation of all road and railway checkpoints on the Kazakh-Chinese border, as well as the resumption of direct flights between Kazakhstan and China.

“The President has set a number of tasks to "reset" the economy of Kazakhstan and intensify trade and economic cooperation with major external partners, including China,” Smailov said.

Zhang Xiao noted that cooperation with Kazakhstan is one of the priorities in China's foreign policy. China remains a reliable partner and is ready to provide the necessary support and assistance to the Kazakh side.

China is one of the largest foreign trade and investment partners of Kazakhstan. For 11 months of 2021, The foreign trade turnover between China and Kazakhstan over the first 11 months of 2021 amounted to more than $17 billion, which is an increase of 13.6 percent.