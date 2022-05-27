Caspian Pipeline Consortium resumes acceptance of oil from Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The acceptance of oil from Kazakh shippers through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has been restored in full, Trend reports citing the Kazakh government.

The topic was discussed during the meeting between Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Director General of Caspian Pipeline Consortium JSC Nikolai Gorban.

During the meeting, it was noted that currently there are no restrictions on the throughput of the oil pipeline, and the acceptance of oil from Kazakh shippers has been restored in full. All remote mooring devices are in operation.

“We are pleased that the repair of the damaged sections at the CPC Marine Terminal has been completed. This made it possible to remove restrictions and fully restore oil production in Kazakhstan,” said Smailov.

On March 21 and 22, 2022, after a period of adverse weather conditions, equipment faults on SPM-3 and SPM-2 were found. SPM-3 had a damage in the form of carcass displacement of one of the floating hoses.

On SPM-2, hoses 9 and 13 of the inner string were damaged. SPM-2 and SPM-3 are still removed from service. As of April 14, 2022, SPM-2 and SPM-3 systems have been flushed for further repairs.