Kazakhstan looks to extend quota on wheat export

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture is planning to extend the quota for the export of wheat and flour until September 1, 2022, Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Yerbol Karashukeev told reporters, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

He noted that the currently set quota of one million tons for the export of wheat and 300,000 tons of flour expires on June 15, 2022.

"We are working on the issue of extending the quota for wheat and flour. It is assumed that the extension will be carried out before September 1. It is expected that 40 percent of the quota will fall on wheat and 70 percent on flour," the minister said.