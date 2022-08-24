Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discuss development of financial and economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The delegation of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) headed by Governor Kairat Kelimbetov held several meetings with Azerbaijani government bodies, Trend reports via AIFC.

The delegation held a meeting with the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Chairman of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov.

"During the meeting Azerbaijan was informed about the main trend in the development of the financial center, taking into account the updated economic agenda of Kazakhstan. The Parties exchange views on issues of the development of financial and economic cooperation between the AIFC and the financial institutions of Azerbaijan," AIFC states.

Chief Economist of the Astana International Financial Center Baurzhan Bektemirov noted that the AIFC holds the attention as a regional platform for attracting investments and an ecosystem with regulations suitable for modern financial services.

"Astana International Financial Center and the Government of Kazakhstan are working on integrating the ecosystem of the center with special economic zones, which will increase economic activity. In particular, this experience is of interest to Azerbaijani counter-partners. At the meeting with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, AIFC presented the opportunities and discussed the experience of regulation in independent jurisdictions and special zones, which is important for the Azerbaijani side, which is currently developing the Alat Free Economic Zone. The self-development of the zone will strengthen trans-regional integration, which is important for Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations," Bektemirov said.